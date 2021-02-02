Chance of fog in the first two weeks, temperatures will rise in the last two weeks

Brace for more fog this month. Dr Ahmad Habib, a senior official from the UAE's National Center of Meteorology, told Gulf News that foggy weather is expected to continue in the first two weeks of February, causing low visibility on some UAE roads. He explained that humid conditions will continue, causing fog at night and in the early morning hours.

On Tuesday, the NCM released a video showing a climate summary for the month of February.

According to Dr Habib, cool weather will continue this month during daytime, and it will get relatively cold during the night. Some areas like Jebel Jais, and Raknah in Al Ain, will see lower temperatures as compared to the other parts of the country, especially in the night and early morning. However, he added that a slight increase in temperatures is expected on Wednesday and Thurday.

He also added that partly cloudy weather will continue. "We have a chance of cloud formation, but in general the average of rainfall across the country will be less," he added. The average rainfall expected in February is 6.3mm.

"Further increase in temperatures is expected in the last two weeks of February," Dr Habib said. The average temperature during the month of February will be 20°C. Maximum temperatures will reach 30°C.

According to the climate summary, historical data shows that usually the humidity in UAE, in the month of February, reaches an average of 83 per cent.