Dubai: It’s going to be a hazy end to the weekend for UAE residents with an increase in humidity at night.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking partly cloudy and hazy due to the winds, especially at night in the emirate of Abu Dhabi
Winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air.
The winds are expected to blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and early morning on Sunday, with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas, like in Abu Dhabi.
The relative humidity is currently at 60 per cent across the UAE.
The temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high 20s on average.
Dubai is currently at 21 °C with mostly sunny skies.
Conditions at the sea will be rough at times at night westwards in the Arabian Gulf and moderately calm in Oman sea.