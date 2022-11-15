Dubai: Be careful if you are planning to head to the beach on Tuesday as rough seas and dusty conditions are expected.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy at times with low clouds over some eastern and northern areas, such as Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah.
The sea will be moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate at times in Oman Sea. The NCM has issued a yellow alert due to the rough seas.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Wednesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas.
Dubai is currently at 25°C with mostly sunny skies.