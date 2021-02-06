Windy and unsettled weather is expected for the next couple of days with a widespread haze and dust cover in most parts of the country.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the skies will be generally ‘hazy to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times over the sea and the islands by night.’
However, the NCM cautioned that: “Light to moderate winds at times will cause blowing dust and sand with a speed of 10– 20, reaching 30 km/hr.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 27and 32°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 09-13°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 23-28°C, and 16-21°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate today at 65-85 per cent in the internal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and on Saturday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.