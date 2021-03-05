Heading outdoors? Beware, as the UAE weather will be hazy and dusty, today.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has warned that dust particles suspended in the air, will reduce horizontal visibility in the western part of Abu Dhabi.
This will be extending to the rest of the country as well, because a trong winds are expected across the UAE.
“Some moderate to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 15 – 30 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr,” the NCM said.
According to the NCM, the UAE will experience an increase in temperatures, especially during daytime.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 32 and 37°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 14-18°C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 38.9.6°C in Um Azimul (Al Ain).
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 29-35°C, and 19-24°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate today at 65-85 per cent in the internal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 40-60 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and on Saturday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Winds will become strong at times over the sea. The sea will be moderate becoming rough gradually by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.