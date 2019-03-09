A view of vehicles negotiating the sand storm on Shaikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has called on drivers to take all precautions and follow the traffic regulations, especially because agitated sand and dust suspensions are causing poor horizontal visibility.

In a statement, the centre expected the visibility to be less than 2,000m at times over scattered areas due to fresh Northwesterly and wind speed is predicted to reach up to 50 km/h at times over scattered areas from 4pm to 10pm this evening.