UAE residents in Al Ain and internal parts of Abu Dhabi saw a foggy start to their weekend. If you have dust allergies, it is advisable to stay indoors and take necessary precautions such as covering your nose and mouth with a mask.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), another slight decrease in temperature is expected across the country today.
The weather will be dusty and partly cloudy at times in some areas. If you have dust allergies, it is advisable to stay indoors and take necessary precautions or covering your nose and mouth with a mask when outdoors.
The weather bureau has issued red and yellow fog alerts with a chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility up to 9am today. Heavy fog was reported over Al Arjan, Abu Dhabi, Tal Alsarab, Al Dhafra region, Alamera, Al Shiwayb, Nahil, Al Hayer Road, Al Ain and Dubai-Al Ain Road. Motorists are advised to drive carefully and slowly due to poor visibility on the roads because of the fog.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 21 and 25 °C. And, the lowest will be between 8 and 14 °C. The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 9.1 °C in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 2am UAE local time.
We can expect some light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 35 Km/hr.
It is going to be humid by night and Sunday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some eastern internal areas.
The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and relatively calm in Oman Sea.