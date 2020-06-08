Illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Yousra Zaki / Gulf News

UAE weather: UAE residents can expect foggy conditions on Monday, as stated by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM announced that mist and fog formation was predicted this morning over many parts of the UAE, especially over some coastal areas.

On their official Instagram handle, @officialuaeweather , the NCM issued a yellow and red warning for residents to be alert for giddy conditions in the UAE, especially near Dubai and Sharjah. They advise motorists driving through those areas to stop driving and wait for visibility to clear.

In general, your day is looking cloudy with a chance of rain. The formation of convective clouds could lead to rainfall in some areas. Your day is also going to be hot especially in the afternoon.

Light to moderate will be blowing which could cause blowing dust and sand, this further impacting visibility. Winds will blow at a speed of 18km/h to 30 40 km/hr.