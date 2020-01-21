Tuesday is expected be fair in general to partly cloudy Northwards and Eastwards, with a chance of light rainfall during daytime. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramazan

Dubai: A mostly a fair-weather day is expected today in the UAE, though there's a chance of rain in some areas.

The sea, however, may be rough, becoming moderate as Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds blow.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it is fair in general to partly cloudy Northwards and Eastwards with a chance of light rainfall during daytime.

The relative humidity will increase during late night and Wednesday morning over the internal areas.

The NCM has reported there is fog over Al Ain and Sharjah airport. Motorists are advised to take extra precautions due to poor visibility on the roads during foggy conditions.

We can expect some light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 16 – 26 km/hr, reaching 36 km/hr.

The Sea will be rough becoming moderate by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 23 °C.