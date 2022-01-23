Dubai: Don’t forget your sweater when you head out today as temperatures are expected to be low, as low as 2 °C in some areas.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy and cloudy at times, especially in coastal areas such as Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
Temperatures are expected to remain cool. On average temperatures are expected to be in low 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to 2 °C.
Dubai is currently at 19°C with partly cloudy skies.
The humidity will increase at night and early morning on Monday, causing fog formation over some internal and coastal areas.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The sea is rough in the Arabian Gulf and NCM has issued a warning. Waves are expected to reach 6 feet in height.