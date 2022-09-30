Dubai: UAE residents can expect sunny to partly cloudy across the country. However, it might rain in the afternoon in some parts of the Eastern and Southern regions.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), there is a chance of some rainy convective cloud formation Eastward and Southward by afternoon. It is expected to be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 36 and 41°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 31 to 36°C in the coastal areas and islands and 29 to 33°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 40.3°C in Um Azimul in Al Ain at 3.30pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds, strong at times causing blowing dust and sand, in the Southeasterly to Northwesterly direction at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.