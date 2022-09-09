Dubai: Today’s weather will be sunny in the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it is going to be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times Eastward. We can expect low clouds to appear over the Eastern coast by morning. It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning over some Western coastal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 41 and 45°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 39 to 44°C in the coastal areas and islands and 28 to 34°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 44.7°C in Al Gheweifat in Al Dhafra region at 2pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times. Winds in the Southeasterly to Northeasterly direction will be at a speed of 10 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.