Dubai: It’s time to wear light or summer clothes as the weather is getting hot in the UAE.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) today’s weather will be sunny, partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 40 and 45°C. And, the lowest will be between 21 and 27°C. It will be 38 – 41 °C in the coastal and islands while 28-35°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 46.3°C in Owtaid Al Dhafrah region at 1.45pm.
Expect some light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust may reduce horizontal visibility by afternoon. Winds in the direction from Southeasterly to Northwesterly will be at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.