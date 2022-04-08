UAE residents can expect hot, sunny to partly cloudy weather today during daytime, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 38 and 42°C. And, the lowest will be between 15 and 21°C. Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 42.3°C in Al Saih Al Salem in Dubai at 1.45pm.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 15.7°C in Raknah in Al Ain at 6.15am UAE local time.
Expect some fresh to moderate winds, causing blowing dust during daytime especially Eastwards and Northwards. It's going to be windy with a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.