Dubai: The weather will be clear across the UAE today. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) today’s weather will be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times.
The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 34 and 40°C. And, the lowest will be between 18 and 24°C. Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 40.5°C in Sweihan in Al Ain at 1.45pm local time.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 11.6°C in Al Raknah in Al Ain at 6.30am UAE local time.
It is going to be hot during daytime and it will be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times
It is going to be a smooth sailing today as the sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.