Dubai: UAE residents can expect sunny skies during the day with a chance of fog formation at night.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy at times over some areas, especially in Fujairah.
The relative humidity is expected to reach up to 85 per cent. The humidity is expected to be at its highest at night and on Friday morning with a chance of fog and mist formation. The fog is especially expected in some western coastal and internal areas, in Abu Dhabi.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
Temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s on average with maximum temperatures hitting 36 °C ‐ 41 °C.
Dubai is currently at 29 °C with sunny skies.