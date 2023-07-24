Dubai: UAE residents can expect a sunny day with warm temperatures, high humidity and winds on Monday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny and partly cloudy. Clouds are expected to appear over the east coast, in Fujairah, with a probability of some convective clouds formation by the afternoon.
Humidity is expected to increase by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of fog and mist formation over some western areas such as parts of Abu Dhabi. Drivers must be careful on the roads during those hours.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 48°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 24°C. Dubai is currently at 34°C with mostly sunny skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be moderately calm.