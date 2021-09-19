UAE residents can expect sunny and partly cloudy weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be sunny to partly cloudy and hazy at times, with a chance of some rainy convective clouds formation Eastward and Southward by afternoon.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 41 and 45 °C. And, the lowest will be between 24 and 29 °C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 46.2 °C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 14.45 UAE local time.
Humidity will increase by night and Monday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 40 Km/hr.
And the sea is expected to be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.