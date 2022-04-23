Dubai: It will be a sunny weekend for the UAE.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some coastal areas and islands and convective clouds may form over the mountains Eastwards.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 37 and 42°C. And, the lowest will be between 16 and 22°C. It will be 34 and 39 °C in the coastal areas and islands while 27 and 32°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 41.9°C in Saih Al Salem in Dubai at 1pm.
The lowest temperature was recorded at 17.2°C in Raknah in Al Ain at 5am.
It is going to be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas. The maximum humidity level is expected at 60-75 per cent in the internal regions.
Expect some light to moderate winds, freshening at times. Winds in direction of Southeasterly to Northwesterly will be at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
The weather forecast this week is going to be humid and partly cloudy up to Tuesday. There is a chance of light rainfall over some Eastern, coastal and western areas on Wednesday.