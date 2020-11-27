Heading outdoors for the weekend? UAE residents can expect pleasant weather across the Emirates today.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be mostly clear and “partly cloudy with a chance of convective clouds formation over eastern areas by afternoon.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 27-32°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 15-19°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 26-30°C, and 22-26°C in the mountainous regions.
Light winds are also expected to blow, at a speed of 20– 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
Humidity will be moderate at 50-75 per cent in the internal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 30-50 per cent.
The sea will be moderate maybe rough at times daytime in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.
The NCM has issued a warning about rough sea in the Arabian Gulf at times, due to fresh Southeasterly wind reaching to 40 km / hr with wave height reaching to 6 ft. from 4am to 2pm today.