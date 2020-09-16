Weather
Dubai: UAE residents can expect a slight decrease in temperatures and partly cloudy skies, especially in Fujairah.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies will be looking generally clear to partly cloudy, especially eastwards by the afternoon.

The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Thursday morning, especially over coastal areas.

Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18 – 28 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.

The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust is expected to hinder horizontal visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.

Dubai is currently at 30 °C with mostly sunny skies.

The conditions at the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.