Dubai: Sunny to partly cloudy weather will continue in most parts of the UAE on Monday. According to the National Center of Meteorology: "Fair to partly cloudy especially westward over the sea and islands."
The NCM issued a yellow weather alert warning of rough seas in the Arabian Gulf in the early hours on Monday.
Temperatures across the UAE see a gradual decrease. In coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 28-33°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 27-34°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 19-25°C.
The maximum temperature recorded yesterday was 34.1°C in Sweihan, Abu Dhabi.
Expect a slight breeze through the day. The NCM in the daily weather forecast predicted: "Light to moderate winds through the day."
The NCM added that relative humidity is expected to hit 85-90 per cent in coastal and internal parts of the country.
The NCM added: "Humid by night and Tuesday orning with probability of mist formation over some internal areas.
"The sea will be moderate to slightly rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea."