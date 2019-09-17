The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 41 and 46 °C

The current temperature in Dubai is 42 °C Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Dubai: It is going to be a hot and humid day, so it is advisable for UAE residents to carry an umbrella for protection against the harsh sun. Also, wear light clothes; humidity levels are high.

Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy at times. It will become humid by night and Wednesday morning.

We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during day time, with a speed of 16 – 28 km/hr, reaching 36 km/hr. The Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

