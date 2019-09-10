Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Istock

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy at times with a chance of some convective clouds formation over the eastern mountains by afternoon.

It is humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation especially over Western areas.

Expect some light to moderate winds during the daytime.

The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be moderate.

Current temperature in Dubai is 40 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 39 and 44 degrees Celsius.