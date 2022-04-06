Dubai: The UAE weather bureau issued alerts for drivers as foggy conditions hit parts of the country on Wednesday morning.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy at times. Clouds are expected to appear eastwards, in Fujairah, by the afternoon.
This morning, UAE residents in coastal areas such as parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman faced foggy conditions. Mist is expected till 9:30am.
The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and on Thursday morning with mist formation over some coastal areas.
On average temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s to low 30s with minimum temperatures dropping to 14°C.
Dubai is currently at 23°C with mostly sunny skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
The sea at the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea is expected to be generally calm.