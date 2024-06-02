Dubai: Motorists driving on Abu Dhabi roads should be extra cautious today. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued yellow and red alerts due to fog. Dense fog is expected in some internal areas in Abu Dhabi till 8.30am.

The weather bureau has reported fog over Arjan, Abu Dhabi and Hameem, Al Dhafra region in the early morning. Drivers are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to poor visibility on the roads due to fog.

According to the NCM, the weather will be sunny in general and hazy at times. Low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning, with a decrease in temperatures. It is going to be humid by night and Monday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas especially Northward.

The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 43 and 47°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 40 to 44°C in the coastal areas and islands and 31 to 36°C over the mountains.

Light to moderate winds, freshening gradually by noon especially Westward causing blowing dust and sand, at the speed 10 to 20 reaching 35km/hr.