Dubai: If you are driving early morning on the first day of the work week, be careful as foggy conditions were reported across the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking clear to partly cloudy and hazy at times on Monday.
This morning, residents of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman woke up to foggy conditions. The NCM issued yellow and red alerts due to the mist. Drivers need to be careful on the roads as the fog has hindered visibility.
Temperatures are expected to increase. On average temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to 14°C.
Dubai is currently at 23°C with hazy skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The sea may get slightly rough, so be careful if you are making plans to go to the beach.