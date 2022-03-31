Dubai: UAE residents across the country woke up to foggy conditions and the weather bureau issued alerts due to the mist.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy and dusty, especially during daytime.
This morning, dense fog was reported across the country, in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah. The NCM issued yellow and red alerts due to the mist.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the fog will hinder visibility.
The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and on Friday morning with mist formation over some coastal areas such as Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
On average temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to 15°C. Dubai is currently at 21°C.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.