Dubai: UAE residents woke up to rainy conditions, especially in Al Ain and more showers are expected for the rest of the day.
This morning, it rained in parts of Al Ain as residents shared pictures of the overcast weather.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking fair to partly cloudy at times, especially eastwards and westwards with a chance of more rainfall.
The temperatures are expected to be in the mid to low 30s on average.
Dubai is currently at 24 °C with sunny skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Conditions at the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.