The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and early morning Tuesday

Dubai: With rain hitting parts of Al Ain city yesterday (Sunday, September 29) cloudy skies and a possibility of showers are seen today.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, NCM, the skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy, especially in eastern and southern regions, like Abu Dhabi and Fujairah.

There will also be a chance of rainfall in the afternoon in these areas as convective clouds are expected to form.

Yesterday, residents of Al Ain city experienced rain in certain areas.

The relative humidity is expected to hit up to 85 per cent and increase as the night approaches through to Tuesday morning.

Throughout the day, winds are expected blow at a speeds of up 28km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.

The maximum recorded temperatures are expected to range from 36- 41°C, whereas the minimum are expected to be between 27 – 30°C throughout the emirates.