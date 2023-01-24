Dubai: It’s a chilly morning in the UAE today, after rains hit different parts of the country in the past few days. While it was a sunny morning in Dubai, other parts of the country saw cloudy to partly cloudy weather.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the weather continues to be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over scattered areas with a chance of rainfall. The weather bureau reported moderate rain over Qidfa in Fujairah and Khor Fakkan in Sharjah in the early morning today. Motorists are advised to drive slowly due to slippery roads during rainfall.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 24 and 27°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 22 to 25°C in the coastal areas and islands and 8 to 17°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 3.4°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 5.15am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 28.1°C in Owtaid in Abu Dhabi at 1.45pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust in the Southeasterly to Northeasterly direction at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The sea will be moderate to rough at times especially with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.