Dubai: UAE residents can expect sunny skies and high humidity at night on Monday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny to partly cloudy. Low clouds are expected to appear over some coastal areas such as Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 40°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 21°C. Dubai is currently at 30°C with sunny skies.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent. The humidity is expected to be highest at night and Tuesday morning over coastal and internal areas, such as parts of Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Al Ain.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be moderately calm.