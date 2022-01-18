UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather with partly cloudy skies across the emirates.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be "generally partly cloudy to cloudy at times accompanied with some convective clouds with a chance of rainfall especially by afternoon over some northern, eastern and some coastal areas."
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Moderate to strong winds at times, at a speed of 25– 35, reaching 45 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 23-28°C. In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 23-27°C, and 6-11°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 65-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 55-75 per cent.
The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.