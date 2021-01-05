UAE residents can expect partly cloudy skies across the country, today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be “generally clear to partly cloudy at times over the sea and islands”.
The NCM has warned motorists in Abu Dhabi, of reduced visibility on the roads. “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over some western coastal and internal areas from 4am till 9am,” said NCM in today’s weather forecast.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 22 -27°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 9-14°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 20-25°C, and 12-18°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added: “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will cause blowing dust and sand at a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 35 km/hr.”
Humidity will reach up to 70-90 per cent in the internal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-70 per cent.
Relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.