UAE residents can enjoy outdoor activities as the weather forecast today is mostly sunny and partly cloudy across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy and some low clouds will appear Westward. It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of mist formation over some internal areas especially Westward.
We can expect some light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust with a speed of 15 – 25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 25 °C.
Expect a further dip in temperatures today, the maximum temperatures in the internal areas of the country are forecasted to reach 24-28 °C. And, the lowest will be between 10 and 14 °C.