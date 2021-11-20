UAE residents can expect partly cloudy and pleasant weather today across the emirates.
Today’s weather according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair to partly cloudy and some convective clouds may appear over the sea during daytime.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 27 and 32 °C. And, the lowest will be between 17 and 21 °C. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 32.1 °C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 1.45pm UAE local time.
Humidity levels will increase by night and Sunday morning over some internal and coastal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 35 Km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman.