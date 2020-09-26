Heading outdoors this morning? Beware of fog in some parts of Abu Dhabi on Saturday morning .
The UAE’s weather bureau has warned motorists of reduced visibility on the roads: “Chance of fog formation and deteriorating horizontal visibility to lower levels and lacking at times over some internal and coastal areas especially Westward, from 02:00 till 09:30 AM,” today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies will be clear to partly cloudy at times.
The maximum temperatures in the country is expected to be between 41 and 45°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 25-29°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 39-43°C, and 31-35°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 18 – 28, reaching 38 km/hr.”
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Sunday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be high at 70-90 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 50-65 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderately rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, the NCM added.