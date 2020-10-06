It’s another foggy morning. The National Center of Meteorology has warned UAE motorists to drive carefully due to poor visibility on Abu Dhabi, and Dubai roads.
The weather bureau warned: “Chance of fog formation and deteriorating horizontal visibility to lower levels, over some internal and coastal areas, from 2.00am till 9.30am”, today.
According to the NCM, the weather will be mostly clear, and “partly cloudy” today. A chance of convective cloud formation over Eastern and Northern areas by afternoon, may cause rainfall.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 39-43°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 22-26°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 35-39°C, and 30-34°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added: “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will blow dust and sand, across the country, with a speed of 15–25km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.”
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by tonight and Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas. This will result in fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be at 70-90 per cent in internal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.