Dubai: It’s a foggy morning in parts of Abu Dhabi, while it is partly cloudy in Dubai, Sharjah and other emirates.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued red and yellow fog alerts in western parts of Abu Dhabi today. The alerts warned of deterioration in horizontal visibility, dropping further at times over some coastal and internal areas till 9am, today.
According to the NCM: "The weather will be cloudy in general and low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning and may be associated with light rainfall with a probability of convective clouds formation over the mountains by afternoon."
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 27 -31°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 12-18°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 25-30°C, and 17-23°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added: “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will cause blowing dust and sand at a speed of 10 – 20, reaching 35 km/hr.”
Humidity will reach up to 70-90 per cent in the internal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions, it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.