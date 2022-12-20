UAE residents can expect pleasant weather with partly cloudy skies across the emirates. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reported early morning rain in the parts of Abu Dhabi.
Also, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued red and yellow fog alerts in eastern parts of Abu Dhabi today. The alerts warned of deterioration in horizontal visibility, dropping further at times over some coastal and internal areas till 9am, today.
Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to drive carefully during the fog. “During periods of fog, the maximum speed on Abu Dhabi roads is reduced to 80 kilometres per hours, and motorists are urged to commit to this limit for their own safety and that of other road users,” the Police urged.
Today, the weather, in general, will be partly cloudy with a slight decrease in temperature during the day time.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 25 -30°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 10-15°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 23-28°C, and 16-21°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added: “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will cause blowing dust and sand at a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 40 km/hr.”
Humidity will reach up to 70-90 per cent in the internal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions, it is expected to be 50-70 per cent.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be slight to moderate and rough at times northward and with cloud activities in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.