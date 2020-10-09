It’s a foggy start to the weekend. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued yellow and red alerts, warning UAE drivers about poor visibility on the roads.
The NCM has said that the weather in general across the country will be clear to “partly cloudy at times with a chance of convective clouds formation over eastern and western areas by afternoon, which may be associated with rainfall.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 36 -40°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 21-24°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 34-38°C, and 29-33°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added that residents can expect a light breeze throughout the day. “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr,” the forecast said.
Humidity will be moderate, at 65-85 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Planning a trip to the beach? The NCM has warned that the sea will be moderately rough to rough at times westward in the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.