The UAE’s weather bureau has issued yellow and red weather alerts warning motorists in the UAE, as it is a foggy Thursday morning.
Thick fog will affect horizontal visibility in some parts of the UAE, especially in Abu Dhabi.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today the skies will be generally clear to partly cloudy at times.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42 and 46°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 25-29°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 39-43°C, and 30-35°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 18 – 28, reaching 38 km/hr.”
Humidity will be high today at 75-95 per cent in the internal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 50-65 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Friday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.