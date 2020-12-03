Dubai: UAE residents in some parts of the country, especially in Abu Dhabi, woke up to a foggy morning.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking clear to partly cloudy at times. Fog formation was reported in coastal and western parts of the country, like Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra area.
The NCM posted a yellow and red weather alert and called on drivers to take all precautions and follow traffic regulations because of the chance of fog formation with poor visibility.
Such conditions started from 3am and are expected to continue till 9am today.
As night approaches, the relative humidity is expected to increase and foggy conditions are expected again till early morning on Friday.
The relative humidity is currently at 90 per cent across the UAE.
The temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s to low 30s on average.
Dubai is currently at 20 °C with mostly sunny skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
Conditions at the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.