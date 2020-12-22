UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather across the emirates today.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy at times. It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning, with a chance of mist formation over most internal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust with a speed of 15 – 25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be moderate in general and rough at times westward during daytime in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 26 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 22 and 25 °C. And, the lowest will be between 15 and 19 °C.