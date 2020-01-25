Dubai Image Credit: Istock

Dubai: UAE residents will have pleasant weather today.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it’s fair and partly cloudy, and clouds will increase during late night over the sea and some Northern areas.

We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds on Sunday morning, with a speed of 15 – 30 km/hr, going up to 40 km/hr.

The Sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate may become rough in Oman Sea.

The current temperature in Dubai is 26 °C.