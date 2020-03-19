Rainy weather to continue over the weekend, no dip in temperatures

A man walks with umbrella. (File photo) Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents in some parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain woke up to light rain on Thursday morning. The National Centre of Meteorology issued a fresh alert, warning that many parts of the country may receive rainfall. In the daily weather forecast, the NCM reported that the weather on Thursday is expected to be: "hazy and partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times over some Western and coastal areas with a probability of rainfall. Light to moderate winds freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust."

While an orange alert was issued for almost all of Abu Dhabi, yellow alerts were issued in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Umm al Quwain.

Some videos of the rain late last night were shared by Instagrammers in the country

The NCM had earlier warned that: "A chance of convective clouds formation associated with rainfall over the sea, islands, western coastal areas, and southern areas with fresh winds causing blowing dust and sands reducing the horizontal visibility with rough sea especially with convective clouds activity" can be expected until 10am Thursday.

Speaking to Gulf News, a National Center of Meteorology official confirmed on Wednesday night that "cloud seeding flight have been dispatched" to seed the convective clouds and enhance rainfall in the region.

The official added: "The clouds moved in from the western areas towards some coastal areas and Islands with an upper air low-pressure trough movement resulting in a chance of scattered rainfall."

Temperatures across the country are not experiencing any significant dip. Maximum temperatures in the country are expected to reach 32-35°C in the internal areas, 30 - 33°C in the internal areas. And, 18-22°C in the mountainous regions.

Humidity will remain moderate hitting a maximum of 60-80 per cent.

Cloudy and rainy weather is expected to continue over the weekend along with a chance of lightning and thunder. According to the NCM, Friday and Saturday might see a "development of clouds accompanied some cumulative clouds over the scattered areas of the country, associated with rainfall of different intensity with a chance of lightning and thunder at times over some areas."

The sea along UAE's coastline will be rough to moderate. And, winds will cause blowing dust to reduce visibility. Motorists are advised to be cautious.