Dubai: It’s a foggy morning in parts of Abu Dhabi, while it is sunny in Dubai and Sharjah.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued red and yellow fog alerts in western parts of Abu Dhabi today. The alerts warned of deterioration in horizontal visibility, dropping further at times over some coastal and internal areas up to 9am on Tuesday, September 20.
The weather bureau has reported fog over Bada Dafas in Al Dhafra region this morning. Motorists have been advised to drive carefully due to poor visibility on the roads.
According to the NCM, it is going to be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times. Low clouds will appear over the East coast by morning, with some rainy convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon. It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 41 and 45°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 38 to 42°C in the coastal areas and islands and 28 to 32°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 43.9°C in Saih Al Salem in Dubai at 2.30pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime, in the Southeasterly to Northeasterly direction at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.