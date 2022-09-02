Dubai residents woke up to a foggy morning. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued fog alert today. Motorists are advised to drive carefully and slowly due to poor visibility on the roads caused by foggy conditions.
According to the NCM, it is going to be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times. Low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning. It is humid by night and Saturday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 41 and 45°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 39 to 44°C in the coastal areas and islands and 28 to 34°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 46.8°C in Sweihan in Al Ain at 1.45pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime. Winds in the Southeasterly to Northeasterly direction will be at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.