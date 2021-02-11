Monster fog blanketed the Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman skyline once again this morning. Police across the UAE urged motorists to be careful and drive slow, as fog formation caused low visibility on roads across the country.
The Abu Dhabi police announced reduction of speed limit to 80km/hr on Mohammed bin Rashid and Maktoum bin Rashid (Abu Dhabi-Dubai) road and Abu Dhabi-Al Ain road.
The National Center of Meteorology, issued a red alert and warned motorists: “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over most of internal and coastal areas until 11.00am”.
The NCM also forecast partly cloudy skies across the country, today.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 24 -29°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 9-13°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 21-26°C, and 16-20°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added: “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will cause blowing dust and sand at a speed of 10 – 20, reaching 30 km/hr.”
Humidity will reach up to 75-95 per cent in the internal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
Relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Friday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, the NCM added.