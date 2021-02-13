UAE motorists have been urged to drive with caution today, as thick fog once again engulfed Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain.
The UAE’s weather bureau has warned motorists of reduced visibility on the roads: “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over most of the coastal areas and some internal areas until 11.30am,” today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies will be clear to partly cloudy at times. Moderate temperature during daytime and cold by night, over the internal and mountains areas.
The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 25 and 30°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 10-14°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 24-27°C, and 16-21°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 10 – 20km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr.”
The NCM also said that the relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Sunday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be high at 75-95 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, the NCM added.